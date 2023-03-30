Investors dump Meme Coins Like ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to buy TMS Network (TMSN) Tokens at the price of $0.046 during Presale

By EWN • 30 March 2023 • 9:35

Over the years, meme coins like ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have topped the chart as an alternate investment opportunity. However, these meme coins are losing their appeal as investors dump them to make way for a new player in town – TMS Network (TMSN). TMS Network (TMSN) is an all-in-one cutting-edge decentralized trading platform that promises to improve derivative trading. This article will examine why TMS Network (TMSN) is gaining investors’ attention in its ongoing presale.

Memecoin Loses Ground to Innovative Projects

The rise of meme coins like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin (DOGE), and ApeCoin (APE) took the world by storm, capturing the attention of investors seeking quick profits in the crypto market. However, their popularity may be short-lived as innovative projects like TMS Network (TMSN) are gaining ground and providing more value to users.

The recent dip in the value of meme coins is a testament to the growing interest in innovative projects. Unlike TMS Network (TMSN), meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and ApeCoin (APE) are often created as a joke and always lack the fundamentals of real-world use cases. Fortunately, investors are realizing that investing in a meme coin is like playing the lottery, while investing in a promising project is like buying a stock in a growing company.

Investors Dump ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) for TMS Network (TMSN)’s Skyrocketing Presale Token

For the past few weeks, meme coins have been swinging low with fading hype as innovative projects continue to emerge. In fact, the massive influence of Elon Musk and the enthusiasm of the DogeArmy has not sustained Dogecoin (DOGE)’s value for over 12 months. Over the last year alone, Dogecoin (DOGE) has lost over 80%, signifying a huge drop in investors’ interest while solid projects like TMS Network (TMSN) stood tall. Currently, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.0735 – about 90% short of the previous all-time high price of $0.74.

Like Dogecoin (DOGE), ApeCoin (APE) only entered the spotlight due to its tie to the famous Yuga Labs and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection. However, ApeCoin (APE) fell off like Dogecoin (DOGE) due to its low utility. Although ApeCoin (APE) is on its way to recovery, it was much more behind all-time high value of $39.4 in May 2022. Currently, ApeCoin (APE) is trading at $4 with a significant growth slowdown.

TMS Network (TMSN) Pique Meme Coin Investors’ Interest in Presale

While meme coin investors are steadily dropping their meme coin holdings, they have shown significant interest in TMS Network (TMSN), a new decentralised trading protocol. Unlike meme coins that thrive off hype, TMS Network (TMSN) has seen tremendous development in its much-needed utility.

Essentially, TMS Network (TMSN) allows everyone to trade derivatives and financial assets with cryptocurrencies. It is built on the Ethereum network and, thus, enjoys the core benefits of blockchain technology, including decentralisation and transparency. It also provides faster, seamless, better, and low-fee transactions for users.

For weeks, the TMS Network (TMSN) token has been attracting smart investors interested in innovative use cases. The platform offers a wide range of benefits, making it suitable for long-term investment. For instance, it offers an intuitive interface equipped with best-in-class trading tools.

With TMS Network (TMSN), anyone can learn more about profitable trading while mingling with a community of savvy traders. Additionally, there are automated trading tools and bots to aid decision-making. These features make TMS Network (TMSN) a valuable asset, and it’s no surprise that it’s attracting investors. The platform offers security and control that centralised exchanges simply can’t match.

The ongoing presale is a testament to the growing support that TMS Network (TMSN) is getting from meme coin investors. In less than two weeks, the TMS Network (TMSN) token saw a $2.5 million raise from private and public sales in the first round. The token price has also grown by over 800% to $0.046 in the ongoing second stage – therefore, investing in the TMS Network (TMSN) token now is better than later. For more details about the presale, follow the links below:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido