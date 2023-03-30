Travel chaos as Irish passport office closed for system upgrade

By John Ensor • 30 March 2023 • 9:40
Irish passport office closed for system upgrade
Due to a systems upgrade, the Passport Online Service and Passport Tracking will not be available from 3pm Friday 31st March 2023 until 12 noon Sunday 2nd April 2023. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
For applicants, the current information and passport turnaround times are as follows:
Simple Online Renewal – 10 Working Days
Complex Online Renewal – 15 Working Days
First-Time Online Application – 20 Working Days
Post Passport (paper) Application – 8 weeks
