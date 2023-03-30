Travel chaos as Irish passport office closed for system upgrade

By John Ensor • 30 March 2023 • 9:40

Irish passport office closed for system upgrade Credit: Celtic Titles Images https://www.flickr.com/photos/193246904@N02/51253070783/

THOSE needing to renew their passports in Ireland before travel this Easter may have to wait after the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs announced the passport office will be closed for two days for maintenance.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement:

Due to a systems upgrade, the Passport Online Service and Passport Tracking will not be available from 3pm Friday 31st March 2023 until 12 noon Sunday 2nd April 2023. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

For applicants, the current information and passport turnaround times are as follows:

Simple Online Renewal – 10 Working Days

Complex Online Renewal – 15 Working Days

First-Time Online Application – 20 Working Days

Post Passport (paper) Application – 8 weeks

