Star Wars icon Mark Hamill strikes back with air raid alert to help Ukraine

By Betty Henderson • 30 March 2023 • 12:45

A familiar voice is helping Ukrainians get to safety in air raids thanks to the help of Luke Skywalker actor, Mark Hamill. Photo credit: Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan / Wikimedia Commons

HIS voice might be familiar to Star Wars fans across the globe, but now actor Mark Hamill’s voice is bringing important messages to people living in the Ukrainian war zones. Actor Hamill plays Luke Skywalker, but announced on Wednesday, March 29 that he is now voicing an air raid warning for Ukraine.

The actor has recorded a message for the Air Alert app, which is connected to Ukraine’s air defence system. In the event of an air raid warning, millions in Ukraine will now hear Hamill’s voice through the app.

14 million people have the app downloaded on their devices and many seem to appreciate the gesture. One English speaking fan, Hrytsenko, told the AP, “For Star Wars fans, it sounds really fantastic. It’s like having R2-D2 as your personal alarm clock”.

The warning itself is simple but effective, “Attention. Air raid alert. Proceed to the nearest shelter” it says. Hamill continues “Don’t be careless. Your overconfidence is your weakness”. The warning ends with Hamill saying: “The alert is over. May the Force be with you”.

Hamill was moved to act after he saw the Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion, which he said reminded him of Star Wars.