Mingo Festival

By Catherine Mcgeer • 30 March 2023 • 15:27

MINGO is San Pedro del Pinatar’s most famous flamingo in case you did not know and he is a great friend to all the children in the area. Mingo usually arranges lots of festivals and activities for the children of San Pedro del Pinatar and the next one is planned for the end of April. ‘Mingo Fest 2023’ is planned for April 29 and April 30. It will be held at the Recinto Ferial beside the bus station in San Pedro del Pinatar. With lots of activities, and shows lined up for these dates it sure to be the perfect family weekend. The lineup lists shows such as ‘Rock Star for Kids’, ‘The world of Disney’, and the ‘Pandilla de Drillo’everyone’s favorite crocodile. There will also be workshops, arts and crafts, show-cooking, face painting, and much more. The weekend will conclude with a parade of Mingo and his friends. Tickets are available from €8.