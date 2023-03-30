By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 0:57

More than 60 forest fires ravage Asturias as Spain´s Military Emergency Unit joins over 500 others working on ground

Spain´s Military Emergency Unit joins the operation in Asturias to extinguish more than 60 fires ravaging the autonomous community

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) of Spain has joined the effort to extinguish more than sixty simultaneous forest fires that are raging across Asturias.

According to official reports on Wednesday, March 29, many of the fires are small in size and in areas of scrubland, but others pose a much greater risk and resulted in people having to flee their houses.

The condition has been made much worse due to the bad weather conditions, which has resulted in strong gusts of winds and high temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius.

This, as per El Diario, has resulted in the Asturian government requesting the intervention of UME. This has also been done to raise the level of emergency to phase two.

Local reports stated that more than 500 people are working to extinguish the fires including Firefighters of Asturias, the Brigade of Reinforcement of Forest Fires (BRIF) of Tineo, personnel of forest companies, the guard of the natural environment, as well as personnel specialised in investigation origin of the fires.

Meanwhile, high-velocity wind in some areas is preventing the fire-fighting work and defensive work is being carried out. The fire in La Matosa, in Piloña, has burnt a granary and is close to some houses, so the SEPA fire brigade is working in the area with the help of a helicopter.

Officials said that “Fires causing the most amount of concern, are located in Lavadoria, in the municipality of Tineo; Torañu, in Parres and La Matosa, in Piloña”.

Almost all of Asturias at extreme risk, as according to the daily index by the Regional Ministry of Rural Affairs, 65 municipalities are at extreme risk from forest fires.

Authorities stated that 13 including include Avilés, Cabranes, Caravia, Carreño, Colunga, Corvera, Gijón, Gozón, Llanes, Peñamellera Alta, Ribadedeva, Ribadesella and Villaviciosa are at very high risk.

