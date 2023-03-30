By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 14:07

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson denied parole due to ‘risk of future violence’ after almost 50 years in UK prison Image PopTika Shutterstock.com

One of Britain´s most notorious prisoners Charles Bronson has been denied parole and will continue to remain in jail

Charles Bronson has been denied parole after he spent nearly half a decade in prison due to ‘risk of future violence’

The decision regarding his parole was taken by a board during a public hearing which started this month.

Bronson has been in and out of prison since 1974 and was jailed for the first time when he was 22 years old for armed robbery.

He has since admitted to nine rooftop protests and 11 hostage sieges, as per Daily Star.

The notorious prisoner, who is now 70 years old, will continue to severe his sentence after the ruling by the board.

The decision of his parole was taken after a two-day hearing, which resulted in the board ruling that he “doesn’t have the skills to manage his risk of future violence”.

During several periods of sentences served by Bronson, he has spent a long stretch of time in solitary confinement.

He has also attacked guards and has even taken a prison teacher hostage.

The most recent parole hearing was the eighth time Bronson has asked for his release.

