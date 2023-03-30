By Chris King • 30 March 2023 • 22:34

Image of Nikki Reina clinic in Malaga. Credit: Google maps - Clinicas Nikki Reina

The owner of a plastic surgery clinic in Malaga, along with its former director and two doctors have been arrested in connection with 14 botched surgical treatments they allegedly carried out on patients.

The owner, the former director, and two doctors from Nikki Reina, a plastic surgery clinic located in the city of Malaga, have been arrested by the National Police. They were detained in connection with 14 cases of botched surgical treatments allegedly carried out on patients of the establishment.

A total of 14 patients apparently suffered physical injuries of varying importance, some of them serious. An investigation was launched back in February following a complaint filed by an alleged victim. They claimed to have suffered ‘irreversible injuries’ after undergoing a mastopexy – a surgical intervention to lift the breasts and increase their volume.

The patient explained to the police that the brand of prosthesis that was implanted was different from the one that she had contracted. Also, the technique that had been previously agreed upon during the operation was also not carried out. She also suggested that none of the medical staff who operated on her were registered in Spain.

According to the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (CGCOM), at least three of the doctors who performed surgeries at the clinic did not appear in the registry, as reported by malagahoy.es. As the CGCOM pointed out, this activity would have been illegal in Spain if the doctors were not registered in the country.

A surgeon who is registered in Spain would presumably always have to sign the reports of surgical operations. On occasions though – as the news outlet discovered – that doctor was not even present in the operating room. That is something which could have avoided any possible legal consequences.

After the first complaint was filed, many other clients came forward who had undergone various surgical treatments at the same clinic. These included abdominoplasty, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

Many of them chose the ‘complete combo’. This is how the clinic referred to the combination of operations that included buttock augmentation, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

During their investigation, the officers located at least 14 women who claimed to have suffered physical and aesthetic consequences that, in some of them, even resulted in psychological injuries, after an alleged professional malpractice.

Finally, the investigations carried out made it possible to identify and arrest the owner of the clinic, the former director and two doctors. They are being investigated as allegedly responsible for the crimes of injury, fraud, document falsification, usurpation of functions, belonging to a criminal group, and against consumer rights.

The clinic remains open pending the decision of the Ministry of Health, which will determine whether the activity inside it is suspended. Sources close to the investigation point out that the clinic also carries out minor surgeries that would be regulated, so they could continue to be performed.

___________________________________________________________

