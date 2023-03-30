Plans to turn the Vauxhall car production plant in Luton into warehousing

By Linda Hall • 30 March 2023 • 1:30

Caption: VAUXHALL WORKS: Historic factory will make way for warehouses

LUTON BOROUGH COUNCIL has approved plans to turn the site of the former Vauxhall engineering and styling centre into warehouses.

The manufacturer announced the end of car production with the loss of 2,000 jobs in December 2000. The company, now owned by General Motors, blamed the decision on the “rapidly changing European market conditions” and “over-capacity.”

Development company Prologis UK explained to a council committee meeting that they could boost the local economy with 450 jobs by creating 34,250 square metres of flexible industrial and logistics floorspace at the 18-acre Griffin House site in Osborne Road.

The hybrid plans will first require a favourable response from the Environment Agency.

A restored river channel will be running through the site with a wildflower meadow on one side and pedestrian and cycle access path on the other.

“We have worked hard to open up and celebrate the River Lea as a key feature by providing a linear park through the centre of the site,” Caroline Musker, UK head of planning at Prologis, said.

“This represents a £30 million (€34 million) investment in construction,” she revealed. “It should generate more than £66 million (€74.9 million) in gross added value per annum and £660,000 (€749,5654) in business rates annually.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram