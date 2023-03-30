Puzzle Solutions Edition 1969

By Marcos • 30 March 2023 • 10:39
1 Surf; 2 Flag; 3 Good; 4 Deed; 5 Drub; 6 Back; 7 Kepi; 8 Inch; 9 Hall; 10 Lion; 11 Null; 12 Lord; 13 Dock; 14 Keep; 15 Parr; 16 Reel. ICELAND
1 Anne Brontë; 2 Balsa; 3 Alex Haley; 4 Karakoram range; 5 The Name of the Rose; 6 The Grand Canyon; 7 River Dee; 8 Kaolin; 9 Haiti; 10 Sir Peter Hall.
Across: 7 Noted; 8 Flatter; 9 Modiste; 10 Totem; 12 Conductors; 15 Transposed; 18 Ruler; 19 Bedroom; 21 Dearest; 22 Stern.
Down: 1 Anemometer; 2 Study; 3 Ides; 4 Offend; 5 Pastiche; 6 Station; 11 Mastermind; 13 Observed; 14 Railway; 16 Orbits; 17 Poles; 20 Dish.
Across: 4 Wombat; 7 At a pinch; 8 Eclair; 10 Routs; 13 Leek; 14 Data; 15 Well; 16 The; 17 Blot; 19 Loot; 21 Look sharp; 23 Moon; 24 Lard; 26 Big; 27 Dais; 29 Emit; 32 Pomp; 33 Aroma; 34 Iguana; 35 Subtract; 36 Versus.
Down: 1 Laird; 2 Gamut; 3 Miss; 4 Wheel; 5 Milk; 6 Alight; 9 Cellar; 11 Oar; 12 Taboo; 13 Let slip; 15 Wok; 16 Top; 18 London; 20 Order; 21 Log; 22 Has; 23 Mingle; 25 Him; 28 Amass; 30 Molar; 31 Tatty; 32 Pass; 33 Alto.
Across: 1 Poder, 4 Mármol, 9 Cerrado, 10 Agent, 11 Rare, 12 Point to, 13 Dos, 14 Blue, 16 Opal, 18 Fes, 20 Lampara, 21 Them, 24 Unico, 25 Sitting, 26 Sarten, 27 Roses.
Down: 1 Picaro, 2 Durar, 3 Real, 5 Abanicos, 6 Maestra, 7 Lotion, 8 Soaps, 13 Debajo de, 15 Limpiar, 17 Clouds, 18 Farsa, 19 Amigos, 22 Hairs, 23 Stir.
cede, cedi, cued, deck, dice, dine, dink, duce, duck, duke, dune, dunk, eked, iced, kind, need, nude, quid, deuce, dunce, educe, endue, indue, inked, kneed, nuked, duckie, induce, necked, nicked, QUICKENED
EASY
HARD
