Puzzle Solutions Edition 1969

By Marcos • 30 March 2023 • 10:39

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL

1 Surf; 2 Flag; 3 Good; 4 Deed; 5 Drub; 6 Back; 7 Kepi; 8 Inch; 9 Hall; 10 Lion; 11 Null; 12 Lord; 13 Dock; 14 Keep; 15 Parr; 16 Reel. ICELAND

QUICK QUIZ

1 Anne Brontë; 2 Balsa; 3 Alex Haley; 4 Karakoram range; 5 The Name of the Rose; 6 The Grand Canyon; 7 River Dee; 8 Kaolin; 9 Haiti; 10 Sir Peter Hall.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Noted; 8 Flatter; 9 Modiste; 10 Totem; 12 Conductors; 15 Transposed; 18 Ruler; 19 Bedroom; 21 Dearest; 22 Stern.
Down: 1 Anemometer; 2 Study; 3 Ides; 4 Offend; 5 Pastiche; 6 Station; 11 Mastermind; 13 Observed; 14 Railway; 16 Orbits; 17 Poles; 20 Dish.

QUICK

Across: 4 Wombat; 7 At a pinch; 8 Eclair; 10 Routs; 13 Leek; 14 Data; 15 Well; 16 The; 17 Blot; 19 Loot; 21 Look sharp; 23 Moon; 24 Lard; 26 Big; 27 Dais; 29 Emit; 32 Pomp; 33 Aroma; 34 Iguana; 35 Subtract; 36 Versus.
Down: 1 Laird; 2 Gamut; 3 Miss; 4 Wheel; 5 Milk; 6 Alight; 9 Cellar; 11 Oar; 12 Taboo; 13 Let slip; 15 Wok; 16 Top; 18 London; 20 Order; 21 Log; 22 Has; 23 Mingle; 25 Him; 28 Amass; 30 Molar; 31 Tatty; 32 Pass; 33 Alto.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Poder, 4 Mármol, 9 Cerrado, 10 Agent, 11 Rare, 12 Point to, 13 Dos, 14 Blue, 16 Opal, 18 Fes, 20 Lampara, 21 Them, 24 Unico, 25 Sitting, 26 Sarten, 27 Roses.
Down: 1 Picaro, 2 Durar, 3 Real, 5 Abanicos, 6 Maestra, 7 Lotion, 8 Soaps, 13 Debajo de, 15 Limpiar, 17 Clouds, 18 Farsa, 19 Amigos, 22 Hairs, 23 Stir.

NONAGRAM

cede, cedi, cued, deck, dice, dine, dink, duce, duck, duke, dune, dunk, eked, iced, kind, need, nude, quid, deuce, dunce, educe, endue, indue, inked, kneed, nuked, duckie, induce, necked, nicked, QUICKENED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

