Shock after teenagers in UK set fire to UNCONSCIOUS man by covering him in burning rubbish  

Police say the teenagers gathered litter and covered the unconscious man with it before lighting it on fire

A shocking incident in the UK which was caught on CCTV resulted in an unconscious man being set of fire after teenagers gathered litter and covered him with it, before lighting it.

The CCTV footage was used as evidence in a hearing held at Newport Crown Court, showing the teenagers fleeing away from the scene after the litter caught on fire, as per Wales Online.

The two suspects, who are all reported to be aged 17 and 18 years, were riding their E-Bike when they spotted Dainel Cook in the Newport city centre, as per a statement by Prosecutor Andrew Davies during the hearing.

“Cook ended up in Bridge Street and was seen stumbling before sitting on a stone bench and slumping over. He passed out on the bench and sustained injuries to his head when he fell”, he said.

Davies continued, “at around 1.15 am the youth were riding on an E-bike when they saw Cook and stopped. A small flash could be seen, which was believed to be the defendants attempting to set fire to the victim’s clothes with a lighter”.

The court heard that “Their attempt was unsuccessful, but they were both seen collecting rubbish, including paper McDonald’s bags, then setting it alight, running up to Cook, and dropping the flaming litter on top of him”.

The statement added, “The victim’s jacket caught alight but it took a while for him to come around and there were visible burns on his back”.

Cook was then rushed to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, where he was treated for burns to his arms, lower legs and back.

The two suspects later pleaded guilty to section 20 wounding.

While giving the sentence Judge Hywel James said, “The offence is one the public would think is of abhorrence… Your actions could have led to more serious or fatal consequences.”

One of them, named Baker was sentenced to a two-year community order and he also has to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. Aside from this, the sentence included a 20-day rehabilitation activity, as well as a four-month curfew.

The other teenager, who has not been named, was sentenced to 12-months intensive refferal order.

