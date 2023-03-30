SHOULD have gone to Specsavers: man mistakenly orders 60 pairs of glasses

By Sarah Newton-John • 30 March 2023 • 14:00

Glasses galore!/Shutterstock Images

A man in the UK mistakenly ordered 60 pairs of reading glasses after believing he ordered 10 or 12.

Chris Arnold posted an image of his dad on social media with the stacks of boxes of glasses on the sofa next to him. His post has “gone viral” on Twitter and accumulated over two million views in the past few days.

Tom Arnold, from Perranporth, Cornwall, thought he had ordered 10 or 12 pairs of reading glasses but was surprised to see the amount that had been delivered on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC‘s Anita Rani sits in, Tom was asked how he managed to buy so many pairs, and he replied: “I meant to buy 10.

“My wife and I often lose our reading glasses, so we buy a few and just leave them around the house and I accidentally clicked on 12 sets of five, so that was 60.”

Asked if he was wearing his glasses when putting the order in online, Tom replied: “Well, I thought I did, but trying to remember back, I might not have had them on.”

Tom said he’s having a good laugh about it with family and friends after receiving 12 boxes of specs, and that he plans to keep 10 and return the other 50.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.