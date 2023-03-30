Social media speeds up slang—´Slay girl!´ Three Gen Z terms and their context

By Sarah Newton-John • 30 March 2023 • 15:43

Slang is slay/Shutterstock Images

“Slang: a type of language consisting of words and phrases that are regarded as very informal, are more common in speech than writing, and are typically restricted to a particular context or group of people.”—the Oxford Dictionary

People classed as Gen Z were born between 1997 and 2012, so are currently between the ages of 11 and 26. This generation has grown up in the online world, communicating on social media. They have their own version of a slang vocabulary—here are three examples you might hear so you can understand some of what the Zs are on about:

“It´s giving” can be used as a way to compare someone or something to another person or thing, (“Your hair is giving the 80s”) or to positively describe the overall vibe of a person or thing. So, you could say, “Her outfit is giving.”—which is a compliment to how she looks.

“Slay” describes something impressive — or, more generally, something positive — and can be used as a noun or an expression of admiration. So, “Her performance at the Grammys was a slay.” Or “Slay, girl!”

“Rizz” a term derived from “charisma,” A person with “rizz,” is charming and puts themselves out there. The term is often used when referring to someone who can confidently and successfully pursue a potential romantic partner. So, “That guy has rizz — he can get any girl he wants!”

