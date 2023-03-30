Thomas Cashman found guilty of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9

By Sarah Newton-John • 30 March 2023 • 16:26

Cashman to be sentenced next week/Shutterstock Images

Thomas Cashman has been found guilty of the girl´s murder today, Thursday March 30, by a jury at Manchester Crown Court. Chief constable Serena Kennedy described Cashman as “despicable” and a “coward”.

Cashman, 34, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, and two charges of possession of firearms by the jury at Manchester Crown Court.

After the verdict, Merseyside’s chief constable Serena Kennedy described Cashman as a “coward”.

She said: “He’s despicable. He made great play in the trial that he’s a dad and yet he’s put Olivia’s family through this trial. I hope he reflects every morning when he wakes up behind bars and every night when he goes to sleep about what he’s put Olivia’s family through.”

Olivia was killed after Cashman fired shots into the Korbel´s home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August 2022, during what prosecutors described as a “ruthless pursuit” to execute another man.

In Cashman’s trial, the jury heard he had spent the day of Olivia’s death “scoping out” his intended victim, a convicted burglar called Joseph Nee. The prosecution said he had “murder in mind”.

The jury was shown security camera footage of the moment Cashman fired multiple shots at Nee in the street outside of Olivia’s home.

After hearing the shots, Ms Korbel had opened the front door and Nee took the opportunity to force his way inside to escape the Cashman.

The court heard that Olivia had come down the stairs saying: “Mummy, I’m scared”.

The gunman continued firing into the family home, with one bullet striking Ms Korbel in the hand before hitting Olivia in the chest. She died in hospital.

The judge confirmed that sentencing will take place on Monday 3 April.

