Top cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023: Aptos (APT), The Sandbox (SAND) and Collateral Network (COLT)

While crypto markets are showing signs of picking up steam, finding the best tokens to hold is not easy. However, there are several promising projects that are transforming the crypto industry.

Aptos (APT), Collateral Network (COLT), and The Sandbox (SAND) are three emerging tokens with significant potential. Collateral Network (COLT) is the newest among them, currently in its presale phase. Experts believe COLT could show 35x gains before the presale is over.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is a next-generation blockchain platform that seeks to transform the development and operation of decentralised apps (dApps). Aptos (APT) provides a novel option for developers and consumers, emphasising scalability, security, and decentralisation.

Aptos has seen a surge in interest recently, especially after a major upgrade to its consensus. The Aptos Network implemented a novel Proof of Synchrony (PoS) consensus mechanism. This enables Aptos to reach unprecedented levels of transaction throughput without compromising security.

Its focus on advanced blockchain tech enables it to achieve high performance. This makes Aptos a favorite among investors. However, the token also faces challenges.

Still, Aptos has several risks, including competition from established blockchain platforms. The success of Aptos will depend on its ability to draw in a strong community of blockchain developers, however this certainly seems to be coming to pass: Aptos (APT) is up by over 7% in 24 hours to $11.71 and shows no sign of stopping.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network is a web3 peer-to-peer crowd-lending platform that enables users to borrow cash against physical assets. It leverages blockchain and NFT technology to offer a groundbreaking solution to traditional lending problems.

Owners of fine art, real estate, vintage cars, fine wines, watches, and collectibles can use Collateral Network to borrow cash.

Collateral Network allows borrowers to mint fractionalized NFTs, backed 1:1 by their physical assets as a way to facilitate the lending process. This enables a much faster method of receiving a loan.

For lenders, Collateral Network offers transparency and security. Through using these fractional NFTs, Collateral Network (COLT) enables multiple lenders to support the same loan, earning a fixed rate of interest.

This extensive ecosystem is powered by the native COLT token, which grants holders various benefits ranging from staking, governance rights, discounts and more.

With a total supply of 1.4 billion COLT tokens, stage one of the presale is rapidly selling out, creating a sense of urgency for investors. Analysts predict a 3,500% price increase during the presale, with the COLT token potentially reaching $0.35.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralised virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can create, own, and monetise their gaming experiences. By using SAND, players can purchase in-game assets, participate in governance, and earn rewards.

The Sandbox has seen a surge in interest recently, as developers continue to add features. One of the biggest development was the introduction of the Game Maker. This tool enables users to create their own games within The Sandbox.

This has led to an increase in the adoption of The Sandbox. There are several blockchain gaming studios that create third-party games on its platform. So far, many of these projects include promotional games for major brands.

Still, user The Sandbox (SAND) adoption has been slow, with some outlets calling The Sandbox an empty metaverse. However, investors still believe that The Sandbox has a strong enough brand to continue to grow, with some expecting a 200% rise by the end of the year.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido