By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 17:39

US army unclear on cause as nine US soldiers killed in fiery helicopter crash Image: VanderWolf-Images Shutterstock.com

Officials in the US say nine soldiers were killed after to Blackhawks collide during training

Authorities in the US have announced that nine soldiers have died after two helicopters of the army collided, adding that the cause of the crash remains unclear.

The incident happened on the night of Wednesday, March 29, during a training mission as two US Army Blackhawk helicopters collided into a huge fireball, as per the Independent.

Officials stated that “It is currently unknown how many soldiers were on the aircraft, how many were injured, and if so, to what degree”.

A spokesperson from Fort Campbell, where the soldiers had been stationed said,” the military would be providing updates on the accident later on Thursday”.

It added, “The soldiers were part of the 101st Airborne Division, a highly celebrated group founded just before the US joined the European theatre of World War II”.

Meanwhile, Sarah Burgess, Kentucky State Police Trooper said that the crash happened in “field and some wooded areas”.

She added that “There is no indication that debris caused property damage or injury to individuals on the ground”.

