Average price of electricity in Spain almost HALVES on Friday, March 31

31 March 2023

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Friday, March 31, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 46.86 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 46.86 per cent on Friday, March 31, compared to Thursday 30. Specifically, it will stand at €16.53/MWh, its lowest level since last January 17.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €16.53/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, at €0.19/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €35.61/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the 33rd consecutive day. It must be paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

The average accumulated price of the ‘pool’ for March is €89.60/MWh, which represents a decrease of almost 33 per cent compared to February. January’s average of €69.55/MWh was the lowest price since April 2021.

