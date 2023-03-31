By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 21:23

Image of Andrew Tate. Credit: LCV/ Shutterstock.com

Influencer Andrew Tate has been released from prison in Romania, and placed on house arrest, along with his brother Tristan and two alleged female accomplices.

After nearly three months behind bars in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, 36-year-old influencer Andrew Tate has been released on house arrest this evening, Friday, March 31. His brother Tristan and two Romanian females alleged to be their accomplices, have also been released on the same condition.

The four suspects have been in prison and under investigation since being arrested on December 29 last year. They are suspected of alleged human trafficking, rape and crime gang offences which involved exploiting victims.

Tate had hoped to be released and placed on house arrest after attending a bail hearing earlier this month. His bail application was subsequently rejected by a judge last Wednesday 29 but the four suspects lodged an appeal.

Speaking with MailOnline, Tate’s spokesman confirmed a ruling by the Court of Appeal in Bucharest meant that all four had been released and placed under house arrest this evening.

Unless granted permission to leave by the courts, they must remain inside the building in which they live. Although the four have been in custody since December, no charges have been formally brought against them.

Tate found himself the subject of a notorious South Park parody while detained. In the episode, a ‘Romanian sex trafficker’ and ‘toxic masculinity coach’ was featured. His on-screen appearance bore more than a passing resemblance to the toxic influencer.

‘When I will be proven innocent. I look forward to helping create the greatest South Park episode of all time’, Tate wrote on Twitter after viewing the clip.

