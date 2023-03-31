By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 21:50

Dozens injured after driver crashes vehicle into pedestrians before allegedly detonating explosive device

An explosive device detonated right after a man ploughed his vehicle into a street full of pedestrians in the Chinese city of Handan.

A driver ploughed his vehicle at high speed into a crowd of pedestrians this evening, Friday, March 31. The incident occurred on a busy street in the Chinese city of Handan in Hebei province. It would appear that after accelerating and ramming the pedestrians, he detonated a hand grenade as he calmly walked into a nearby hotel.

As he exited his stationery vehicle, the driver was shown in graphic online footage calmly walking across the road and entering the hotel doorway just as some sort of an explosion took place.

The resulting blast reportedly left dozens of bystanders injured, with graphic online footage showing the street in Congtai District littered with bodies. It is not yet known if there were any fatalities but the street was said to be full of emergency vehicles after the incident.

According to a spokesperson from the local Emergency Management Bureau, the driver left ‘many people were injured’ by his actions. Eyewitnesses on the New Century Commercial Plaza on North China Street to Lianfang Road claimed that the man made no attempt to slow down before ramming his white car into the pedestrians, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

