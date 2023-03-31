By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 1:10

Image of actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Credit: Wikipedia - By Andrea Raffin, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16888661

The jury in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial returned a verdict that found in favour of the Hollywood actress.

The jury in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial returned a verdict today, Thursday, March 30. They found the Hollywood star not liable in a $300,000 (€275,300) civil lawsuit that had been brought against the Hollywood actress by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist.

Paltrow filed a counter-claim against Sanderson, in which she wanted her legal fees paid and damages of $1 (93 cents). Sanderson alleged that in 2016, Paltrow skied ‘out of control’ and caused an accident while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. The alleged accident caused him injury he claimed.

During the trial, the retired doctor claimed that Paltrow had crashed into him: “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries”.

Sanderson filed his complaint in 2019, with his claim stating: “This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned, and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured”.

A Deer Valley ski instructor who had reportedly been teaching the actress at the time was also accused of witnessing the accident but not attempting to offer him any assistance.

The Academy Award winner denied any wrongdoing throughout the trial in her testimony and insisted that is was in fact she who had been the victim of a collision, not Sanderson, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

