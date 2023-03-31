Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) begin to stagnate as Analysts’ Favourite Meme Coin DigiToads (TOADS) shows huge growth potential

By EWN • 31 March 2023 • 12:00

Memecoins were initially introduced as comic relief in the cryptocurrency industry, and they sprang out of social media memes and celebrity internet jokes, which made them undervalued and disregarded. Due to their undervalued nature, many investors didn’t see them as the best crypto to invest in.

But in recent times, meme coins and NFTs have become credible forms of crypto. They have become a sector in the blockchain industry that every investor wants to participate in. Though Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) seem to be losing ground, analysts’ favourite meme coin, DigiToads (TOADS), is geared for massive growth.

Let’s explore how DigiToads shows huge growth as analysts cannot get their minds off the token, whereas Cardano and Polygon stagnate.

DigiToads (TOADS) promotes the environment through charity.

DigiToads (TOADS) is a meme coin that can change users’ earning capacity. Even though TOADS is new in the crypto industry, it has attracted massive attention among cool NFT and GameFi users. Its ability to diversify users’ wallets by creating various passive earning means has put it at the top of the list.

With TOADS, users can engage in beneficial and exciting plays, yet they earn passive income as they play. The project also makes it fascinating by hosting games at the end of every season, which players can complete independently. Players with the highest participation can also win cool NFT prizes.

One feature that stands out about DigiToads (TOADS) as a credible crypto is its willingness to give back to society. The project created a system where 2.5% of its profit is given to a charity for environmental improvement. TOADS is keen on protecting the environment for a better future and is regarded as the best crypto to invest in.

Cardano (ADA) creates a more suitable banking institution for users.

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform focused on creating a decentralised system for its users. It aims at providing a secure and decentralised banking system for individuals. Various individuals have been left unbanked due to the centralisation and unfavourable policies of the banking sector.

Cardano (ADA) creates a platform that reaches thousands of unbanked adults worldwide. Rebuilding the trust of individuals in the banking sector will promote their living standards and make transactions easier and more effective.

Since the launch of Cardano (ADA) in 2017, it has positioned itself as Ethereum’s (ETH) rival. Both projects share similar features, such as traceable but irreversible automated coding programs. This makes the projects more decentralised since centralised parties are not needed to verify transactions.

Polygon (MATIC) increases scalability among Ethereum users.

Polygon (MATIC) is a crypto platform on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. MATIC leverages the decentralised and secure features of the Ethereum network to build an internet of blockchains for Ethereum users. It solves Ethereum’s big problem of scalability among the diverse projects that exist within its protocol.

With Polygon (MATIC), projects that run on the Ethereum blockchain can flexibly interact, and those projects can equally connect with the Ethereum blockchain. MATIC also aims to reduce the high transaction fee of the Ethereum network, making it more affordable and a credible crypto for new users. Polygon (MATIC) uses a modified Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism to increase transaction processing. This PoS consensus makes processing transactions in Polygon faster and cheaper.

As more meme coins and cool NFTs are introduced, investors begin to see the huge value of investing in them. Although altcoins like Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) are becoming stagnant, cool NFTs like DigiToads (TOADS) have proven to be the next meme coin with tremendous growth potential.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido