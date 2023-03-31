Chaos in Madrid on first day of ‘Operation Exit’ as high speed trains suspended due to ‘fault’

By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 19:16
Image of Chamartin-Clara Campoamor station in Madrid.
Credit: Google maps - Graham Ross
Trains operating on the high-speed lines in and out of Chamartin-Clara Campoamor station in Madrid have been suspended due to an incident in the railway’s operational services. Specifically, Adif blamed the stoppage on an electrical fault in the system this afternoon, Friday, March 31.
The cut in services affects mainly the trains running between the capital and the northwest of the country, including the provinces of Valencia and Alicante. Such a problem could not have happened at a worse time as it coincided with the first day of ‘Operation Exit’ for Holy Week in Spain.
An Adif spokesperson informed EFE that, since 4:50pm, the electrical voltage in the overhead power lines had been lost. This meant that the high-speed trains cannot enter or leave the station.
Se encuentra suspendida la circulación de trenes por las líneas de alta velocidad en la estación de Chamartín-Clara Campoamor por una incidencia en la explotación ferroviaria.
Se encuentra suspendida la circulación de trenes por las líneas de alta velocidad en la estación de Chamartín-Clara Campoamor por una incidencia en la explotación ferroviaria.
One of those affected was a train coming from Valencia that got stuck in the tunnel from Atocha to Chamartin and had to be rerouted to Valdemoro to get back to Atocha from there. “Adif technicians are working to solve the problem as soon as possible”, the company explained on Twitter.
Numerous users have complained on social networks, some because their trains will leave late, and others because their journeys have been stopped halfway, leaving them unable to reach the Madrid station.
In addition to this situation, there has been another incident that occurred at Atocha-Almudena Grandes station. This has caused delays of around 15 minutes for trains on lines C2, C7 and C8 of the Madrid Cercanias, as reported by levante-emv.com.
