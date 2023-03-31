Chaos in Madrid on first day of ‘Operation Exit’ as high speed trains suspended due to ‘fault’

By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 19:16

Image of Chamartin-Clara Campoamor station in Madrid. Credit: Google maps - Graham Ross

A fault in the electrical system at Chamartin-Clara Campoamor station in Madrid has led to Adif temporarily suspending its high-speed train services, mainly those to Valencia and Alicante.

Trains operating on the high-speed lines in and out of Chamartin-Clara Campoamor station in Madrid have been suspended due to an incident in the railway’s operational services. Specifically, Adif blamed the stoppage on an electrical fault in the system this afternoon, Friday, March 31.

The cut in services affects mainly the trains running between the capital and the northwest of the country, including the provinces of Valencia and Alicante. Such a problem could not have happened at a worse time as it coincided with the first day of ‘Operation Exit’ for Holy Week in Spain.