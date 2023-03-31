Coca-Cola takes a shot: Drinks giant goes boozy with Jack Daniel’s collaboration

By Betty Henderson • 31 March 2023 • 16:42

Raise a glass: One of the most popular bar drinks is set to launch in a ready-to-drink can form in time for summer in Spain. Photo credit: Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola (via Facebook)

GLOBAL drinks giant Coca-Cola is shaking up the drinks market yet again with its latest venture into the world of alcoholic drinks. The brand announced the development of a mixed drink, combining its famous cola drink with Jack Daniel’s whiskey on Friday, March 31

The iconic brand made its first foray into the Spanish market with the launch of Topo Chico, a refreshing, fermented beverage with an alcoholic twist that didn’t quite take off. However, the brand has not been put off, and is set to launch its Jack Daniels collaboration in the coming weeks.

The exciting collaboration was made possible by an agreement between the two companies last year with the product being introduced in Mexico in November. The drink is also expected to make its way to other markets in Latin America and Asia.

The drink, which is known as the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD, will come in a regular 330 millilitre can that features both brands’ logos and has an alcohol content of five per cent.

The development comes as the company attempts to diversify its product portfolio with innovative new offerings in the competitive drinks industry.