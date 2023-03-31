Decentraland (MANA) and EOS (EOS) keep struggling, Collateral Network (COLT) forecasted for 3500% Returns

By EWN • 31 March 2023 • 9:31

While uninformed investors and traders are counting their losses, savvy investors who understand the crypto game are putting their money into projects like Collateral Network (COLT), Decentraland (MANA), and EOS (EOS).

While Decentraland (MANA) and EOS are already established, a revolutionary token like Collateral Network (COLT) has emerged as the dark horse through its presale, forecasted for 3500% growth since its inception.

Will Collateral Network (COLT) sustain its present growth rate? Can Decentraland (MANA) and EOS beat the bear market?

Read on to find out!

Collateral Network (COLT) Leads The Pack In Crowdlending

Collateral Network (COLT) has taken the crowd-lending market by storm, allowing people worldwide to borrow money against real-world assets. Historically, borrowers in need of cash have suffered with issues like lengthy wait times, slow processing, credit checks and more as a result of the traditional institutional methods for lending.

Now, with Collateral Network (COLT), anyone can borrow capital against their physical assets thanks to the disruptive mechanism the platform uses. Borrowers can unlock liquidity via assets like real estate, fine art, luxury watch collections, and much more.

By minting these assets as fractionalized NFTs, lenders across the globe can fund the borrowers’ loan, earning themselves a fixed interest rate and, in essence, becoming their own banks.

Powered by the native COLT token, Collateral Network grants a myriad of benefits to holders like staking rewards, governance rights, transaction fee discounts, and even access to an exclusive VIP group for distressed assets.

Currently priced at $0.01, COLT is set for a colossal 35x price surge as time goes on according to market analysts. Due to the immense popularity of the presale, tokens are selling fast as investors scramble to secure a piece of this industry-disrupting titan.

Decentraland (MANA) Reputation Damaged After Low Player Levels

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the most prominent metaverse games where players discover a new world, build passive income, and buy in-game assets. Decentraland’s native token, MANA, comes with many exciting features, including purchasing in-game assets.

Despite being a well-known metaverse platform, Decentraland is lacking in popularity, and has a long way to go before it reaches the levels of popularity required for mass adoption.

Decentraland has been battered after low player levels. Decentraland (MANA) went down by 3.87% in the last 24 hours. As of the time of writing this piece, Decentraland (MANA) trades for $0.564103 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68,685,958.

EOS (EOS) Fails T

to Impress Investors

The prolonged crypto waves have negatively affected the performance of EOS. According to Coinmarketcap, the price of EOS is down by 5.2% and 23.5% in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively.

The performance of EOS reflects investors’ selling pressure and those cashing out immediately after the rally.

EOS is a decentralised cryptocurrency designed to support large-scale applications. At press time, EOS traded for $1.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $144,524,623.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido