Help for Self-Employed, Murcia

By Catherine Mcgeer • 31 March 2023 • 9:36

THE President of the Region of Murcia Fernando López Miras announced on Friday, March 24 a plan to help small businesses. The budget for this plan is five million euros and the application for this payment begins on April 1. It is directed toward businesses with up to two employees that suffered losses in 2022. They calculate that the payment will be €600 and will offer some respite to these small businesses that have been hit hard by the effects of inflation and the general economic state. López Miras went on to criticise the Spanish government, he feels they have turned their backs on this sector, and because of this 20,000 businesses have had to close their doors.

It was also announced that there will be financial help from the government of the Region of Murcia for mortgage holders. A one-off payment of €300 to help alleviate the pressure some are feeling due to the increase in mortgage rates. There are certain requirements for these payments. For more information consult the Instituto de Crédito y Finanzas Region de Murcia (ICREF)