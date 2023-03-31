Iconic star Clint Eastwood´s final film of his 50-year career is in the works

By Sarah Newton-John • 31 March 2023 • 8:15

Discussing Film has an exclusive scoop on Clint Eastwood—he is looking to direct a movie for Warner Bros that is touted as his final work after a 50-year career in film as actor and director—directing over 35 of his own.

The four-time Oscar winner is approaching the age of 93, the film industry is being told that Eastwood’s current plan is to retire completely after the creation of this film.

Ever since Gran Torino in 2008, Eastwood has stayed at Warner Bros. and has delivered 10 more films for the studio including Oscar-nominated favorites like Invictus, American Sniper, Sully, and Richard Jewell. His latest film, Cry Macho, was one of the last few titles to be released day-and-date in 2021 on HBO Max and in theaters by Warner Bos.

The start date of the new production is yet to be set and casting is yet to be done too. One source has said that Eastwood is thinking of hiring a young Hollywood star for the lead role, an actor starring as the lead in a “big film” releasing soon.

Clint Eastwood’s final film, sources say is a thriller that is currently titled “Juror #2.” The story is said to follow a juror on a murder trial who realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death and must grapple with the dilemma of whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in.

It would be Eastwood´s 40th directed feature film, making a unique legacy in the cinema alongside his iconic acting career. In addition to his Best Director and Best Picture Academy Award wins for both 1992’s Unforgiven and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby, Eastwood will be remembered for a working style unlike any other person in Hollywood.

His famous one-take method of directing the cameraman, and actually delivering films under budget, as well as casting three American heroes in the retelling of their own story in The 15:17 to Paris— are all examples of Eastwood’s talents on the job.

