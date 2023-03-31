Knife-wielding Brit in second stabbing this week in Benidorm

By Sarah Newton-John • 31 March 2023 • 12:54

Knife crimes this week in Benidorm/Shutterstock Images

Last night and on Wednesday there have been two stabbing incidents in popular tourist city Benidorm—a British man was the attacker Thursday night, March 30, and two days ago it was an Irishman arrested for knife crime.

In the so-called “English area” of Benidorm, in the streets Belgium and Gerona, at around 11pm last night the Emergency Coordination Center received calls that two people were injured.

A 36-year-old man of English nationality stabbed a 42-year-old man of Romanian nationality after an argument. Both men were taken in ambulances to the Marina Baixa Regional Hospital because the attacker also caused self-injury with the knife.

The victim of the Irishman´s attack on Wednesday was seriously injured in the left shoulder with a 21-centimetre knife. The stabbing took place on some tourist apartments where both Irishmen were staying. Police arrested the attacker.

