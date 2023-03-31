Magaluf HIT-AND-RUN, police arrest British tourist on suspicion of attempted murder

By John Ensor • 31 March 2023 • 12:38

After a brief manhunt on Friday March 31, the Civil Guard in Magaluf, Mallorca have arrested a British tourist following a shocking hit-and-run incident, writes The Daily Mail.

The incident happened on Calle Cala Blanca outside a fast-food restaurant just after 4am yesterday morning. Local reports indicate that the unnamed suspect had previously been in a row with another British man. It appears the incident was initially sparked by the men’s girlfriends who had been arguing and gotten into a fight.

The suspect left the scene in a fit of rage only to return minutes later behind the wheel of a hire car before mounting the pavement and ramming into his victims.

CCTV Video footage clearly shows the culprit driving deliberately at a crowd of people standing on the pavement.

As the speeding vehicle approached, some bystanders managed to get out of the way, but the suspect succeeded in mowing down two female pedestrians and sent another two men flying.

One of the victims was knocked unconscious on the pavement, and both women were rushed to a private hospital in Palma.

Despite the severity of the impact their injuries are not thought to be serious and both are still believed to be in hospital.

The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been named, was arrested at nearby Son Matias beach after a police manhunt.

It was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had been drinking and had taken drugs.

