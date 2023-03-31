Man who attacked and blinded a nurse in Madrid has been sentenced

By Sarah Newton-John • 31 March 2023 • 8:53

Madrid metro train carriage/Shutterstock Images

Juan Camilo assaulted a nurse after being asked to wear a mask during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Camilo, 20, was on the Madrid subway on a train travelling between Cuatro Caminos and Alto del Arenal stations, with CCTV capturing footage of the whole incident.

The nurse has been left blind in one eye in the attack.

The Columbian man has been jailed for four years and will be expelled from Spain for at least 10 after finishing his sentence.

He has also been fined over €76,000 in damages.

