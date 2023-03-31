More problems for Premier League club Tottenham as managing director Fabio Paratici steps down

Fabio Paratici compounded the problems at Tottenham this Friday, March 31, after he was forced to step down as the managing director of football of the English Premier League club.

Only five hours prior to the announcement, interim boss Cristian Stellini had stated that the club was ‘not in crisis’. He recently took over first-team duties after Antonio Conte was fired as manager.

After becoming embroiled in the scandal surrounding Italian giants Juventus, 50-year-old Paratici was hit with a 30-month ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). He was suspected of alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the Serie A club.

Although his ban only stopped him from working in Italy at the time, it was extended to a worldwide ban by Fifa last Wednesday 29. The Italian has an appeal against his ban being heard on April 19 and Spurs were hoping that their director of football would be permitted to continue until the outcome of that hearing.

A statement released by the London club read: “This week – 29 March 2023 – the Fifa Disciplinary Committee announced a decision to extend the FIGC sanctions, relating to Fabio Paratici, worldwide”.

“This decision was taken in advance of Fabio Paratici’s appeal hearing against the FIGC sanctions on 19 April 2023, the result of which would then have been considered by additional stakeholders, including the club”.

“Given Fifa’s unexpected ruling, the sanctions may now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still related to the FIGC appeal. In view of Fifa’s decision, Fabio has agreed with the club that he will take an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of his appeal”.

Cristian Stellini is currently in charge of the players but it is believed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is searching for a new manager. Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham manager is out of work at the moment, as is Julian Nagelsmann, after being sacked last week by Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.