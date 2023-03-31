National Police officer barricaded in Granada farmhouse threatened to blow it up before surrendering

By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 3:45

Photo of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

A National Police officer barricaded himself inside a farmhouse in the Granada municipality of Atarfe and threatened to blow the property up before surrendering to the Guardia Civil.

A 48-year-old National Police officer who barricaded himself inside a farmhouse on the evening of Thursday, March 29, was finally arrested at around midday this Friday 30. The incident occurred in the Granada municipality of Atarfe after the man eventually gave up after Guardia Civil negotiators spoke at length with him.

A spokesman for the force informed EFE that the officer was arrested because, in addition to the barricade situation, there was a complaint against him for gender violence, filed by his ex-wife.

Sources of the investigation also indicated to EFE that the policeman – stationed in Granada and who was on psychological leave – had been denounced by his 51-year-old ex-wife for psychological abuse.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday 29, a person close to the policeman reported that he had told him about the alleged intention of shooting his ex-partner several times and that he had gone to a family farmhouse in Atarfe.

The Guardia Civil located the ex-partner, who had denounced the psychological abuse, and began to mediate with the policeman who had since barricaded himself inside the property, as reported by larazon.es.

He threatened to blow up the property, in which he was alone. As it was located in the surroundings of Camino de Albarrate, in an area isolated from other homes, it was not deemed necessary to carry out any type of preventive evacuation. Eventually, the barricaded police officer turned himself in to the Guardia Civil without resisting arrest.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.