Nursing homes in Madrid under new reforms after TRAGIC pandemic statistics

By Sarah Newton-John • 31 March 2023 • 12:14

Madrid skyline/Shutterstock Images

The more than 7,000 deaths registered in residential centres for the elderly in the Community of Madrid in the recent hard times of the pandemic have led to reforms made public today, according to El Mundo.

In specific cases, problems with the food of the guests , with the cleaning of the buildings or with the attention to the inmates may have contributed to this situation.

A period of public information, starting today, establishes “the requirements and quality standards that nursing homes with public spaces must meet”

This new regulation will affect both direct or indirect public management centers as well as private ones that arrange places with the regional Administration. All of them must follow the new guidelines that are mainly based on reducing the number of elderly per centre, and seeking more rigorous and individualized care.

The text from the Community of Madrid establishes three main reforms: that centers for the elderly that have more than 50 places, whether new or already in operation, must organize at least 33% of your space in living units that do not exceed 25 guests. This allows more attention to be given to residents in more intimate and reduced spaces— “allows us to offer personalized attention in more intimate and reduced spaces that become the home of the elderly and group the rooms and common dining areas, rooms for occupational therapy, physiotherapy.”

Also, the ratio of direct care workers will be 0.45, that is, 45 for every 100 older persons in those with more than 50 jobs.

And, the residences that are built after 2024 may not have more than 150 beds and, at least, 50% of the guests must have a single room, maintaining the maximum capacity of the rest at two people. Current ones will also have to adapt to the new model implemented. The Ministry of Family, Youth and Social Policy has established a one-year moratorium so that these centres can be gradually modified.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.