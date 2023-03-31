Pregnant woman´s murder trial in Edinburgh hears mother´s testimony

By Sarah Newton-John • 31 March 2023 • 7:24

Arthur´s Seat/Shutterstock Images

Nighat Yasmin Javed, told Edinburgh‘s High Court on Thursday that she had been “very worried” about her daughter, Fawziyah Javed, because of alleged “violence” perpetrated by her husband, Kashif Anwar, according to Sky News.

Kashif Anwar, 29, is accused of murdering his wife Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the Edinburgh landmark, Arthur´s Seat.

The pregnant woman had set up a code word to text her mother if she felt in danger, a court has heard.

“I said if you feel that you are in danger, just text me ‘I like cream cakes’, and I will contact the police,” she told advocate depute Alex Prentice KC, leading Scottish lawyer.

She said this was because of the “abuse, the violence, the aggression, and coercive control” in the marriage. Anwar also allegedly took £12,000 from her daughter’s bank account while she was sleeping.

Mrs Javed said three or four months after the wedding her daughter wanted to leave the marriage, and her calls and texts were monitored by her husband, the accused.

Mrs Javed told the court she and her daughter first met Anwar together at an optician´s, where he worked as an optical assistant, in Leeds city centre, near their home in Pudsey.

The pair had an Islamic wedding on Christmas Day 2020, but the court heard that her daughter´s concerns were raised within months.

Jurors were played a recording of Anwar’s wife, who worked as an employment lawyer, phoning a legal firm for advice on getting a divorce.

The trial was in its second day on Thursday, March 30 and continues before Lord Beckett.

