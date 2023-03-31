Repsol, Cepsa, Shell and BP offer new fuel promotions at the pumps in Spain this April

By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 3:19

Image of a car being refuelled. Credit: bunyarit/Shutterstock.com

A new selection of fuel promotions will be on offer at the pumps in Spain this April from Repsol, Cepsa, Shell and BP.

A new ‘race’ to offer discounts and fuel promotions to motorists in Spain will be launched on April 1. Many petrol stations will try to offer new discounts and promotions to their customers, although this time the requirements will be somewhat more complex.

These offers from the oil giants were the result of the government ending its 20-cents per litre discount deal at the end of last year. Each of the big companies got involved in a price war at the pump to try and attract motorists to purchase their particular brand of fuel, as reported by las provincias.es.

Repsol

From April 1, the company will replace the discounts for refuelling at its service stations with a new savings proposal for customers of its multi-energy product portfolio. This includes not just fuels but electricity, gas, solar and electric mobility as well.

Savings from 5 to 20 cents per litre of fuel can be accumulated in the company’s Waylet scheme on a permanent basis and 100 per cent of the amount on electric recharges at its public points and service stations, depending on the number of energy services contracted.

Their system works as follows:

• – 5 cents discount for refuelling and paying through Waylet, plus 3 per cent off electric car top-ups.

• – 10 cents off for being an electricity tariff customer and 50 per cent off electric car top-ups.

• – 15 cents off fuel for car, electricity and heating customers, and 75 per cent off electric recharges.

• – 20 cents discount on electricity, heating and solar energy and 100 per cent off electric car recharging.

Cepsa

The company has extended the duration of its discounts throughout Easter. At its service stations, it will offer a discount of five cents per litre refuelled for conventional fuels and six cents for the Optima range. This promotion will be exclusive to members of the ‘Porque Tu Vuelves’ programme, which anyone can join for free.

Shell

The oil company is launching a new initiative: a promotion carried out at DISA and Shell stations throughout Spain that gives away ‘Free fuel one day a month’.

When refuelling, users enter a draw, using a proprietary computer system, which is held between the 1st and 5th of the following month and from which the winning date will be drawn. All winning users will be able to redeem their ticket in exchange for filling up with petrol for the same amount as they did at the time, up to a maximum of €50.

BP

The 10-cent discount continues until next Sunday, April 2. No further details about a new promotion have been given at this stage.

___________________________________________________________

