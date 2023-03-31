Semana Santa Los Alcázares, Murcia

By Catherine Mcgeer • 31 March 2023 • 15:29

The town of Los Alcázares has some special events lined up for Semana Santa. The events will take place from the 6th until the 9th of April in the Plaza de Ayuntamiento. The festivities will begin each day at 11 am and until 2 pm and then begin again in the evening from 5 pm until late. The theme of the events is based on the “Barbary Raids” the North African pirates that terrorized the Mar Menor region in the centuries XVI and XVII. These raids prompted the construction of the watchtowers in Los Alcázares. Events range from parades to storytelling, Arabic music and dance, and a medieval market. You will be able to take a ride on a camel, meet some farm animals or enjoy some live music! There will be something for everyone to enjoy even the youngest members of your family. You can find more information on the Los Alcázares town hall web page.