Spain´s north and south will have DIFFERENT weather this weekend

By Sarah Newton-John • 31 March 2023 • 11:23
España/Shutterstock Images
Seville inland will be warmer on Sunday, remaining with a top of 26° for the three days of the month´s changeover to April.
In contrast, as is the normal pattern in Spring, A Coruña in the Galician north will be cool, dry and mostly overcast, with temperatures 17° top on Friday, dropping to 15° over the weekend.
There is no rain forecast over any of the southern Iberian peninsula over the next three days as we move into the fourth month of 2023.
The chance of precipitation is higher over Galicia and neighbouring Portugal.
Winds will be generally mild across the country with some medium range gusts in the central and northeastern part of Spain.
