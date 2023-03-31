Uneven day’s fishing on River Jucar (Valencia) for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2023 • 15:40

RIVER JUCAR: Favourite location for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited section B1 of the River Jucar on March 29.

The weather was pleasant, calm and sunny with wisps of mist on the surface of the water.

“Its colour was a little better than the previous week so we hoped it would fish a little better,” Graham Sewell said.

“Several fish were topping, which showed they were active and, we hoped, feeding. However, things began very slowly and by lunchtime, whilst most had caught at least something, fishing was generally hard.”

The higher-numbered pegs did slightly better but only Steve Hartwell on the end peg had much success, and by the end of the match had caught as many fish as the rest of the anglers put together.

Steve Hartwell was way out in front with 15 fish for 34.35 kilos, with Paul Hall ranked second with three fish for 8.95 kilos. He was followed by Frank Povey (three fish and 8.53 kilos) in third place, with Graham Sewell fourth (four fish and 8.38 kilos). Overall, 30 fish were landed for a total weight of 66.55 kg.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (966 490 338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

