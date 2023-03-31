WalesU21s-Scotland U21s in Murcia

By Catherine Mcgeer • 31 March 2023 • 13:20

THE Welsh under-21s lined up against the Scottish under-21s on Sunday, March 26, a beautiful spring day in a neutral stadium, Pinatar Arena Football Club, in the Costa Calida U21s week. With young aspiring players from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Leeds United, Celtic, Rangers, and Bayern Munich this was always going to be an interesting match. From the kick-off, you could see the rivalry between the two teams they certainly did not play like it was a friendly match. Wales struggled to get possession for the first twenty-five minutes but after their first goal in the 28th minute by Josh Farrell, from Spanish club CF Villanovense, they dominated the rest of the encounter. Wales went on to score their second goal in the 40th minute Joe Low of Walsall scoring leaving Wales 2-0 at halftime. Josh Thomas of Swansea City went on to score a third goal in the 51st minute for Wales. Scotland’s frustration was clear to see as Josh Mulligan clashed with Liverpool youngster Owen Beck after a number of physical tackles in the dying minutes of the match.