AEMET issues yellow and orange weather warnings the Valencian Community this weekend

01 April 2023

Image of strong winds blowing an umbrella. Credit Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

Yellow and orange weather warnings have been issued for the Valencian Community this weekend by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the forecast this Friday, March 31, from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the Valencian Community is about to experience a big change in its weather again. Yellow and orange warnings have been issued for Sunday, April 2, due to very strong gusts of wind that could reach 100 km/h.

With Holy Week approaching, the first few days are going to see a decline in temperatures. Some parts of the community could find the thermometers falling to around 10°C.

Saturday, April 1

The day will start with cloudy skies and probable scattered showers in the northern interior of the Community by the end of the day. It is not ruled out by the AEMET that this pattern could spread to other areas. In the rest of the Valencian territory, cloudy intervals are at least expected.

Maximum temperatures will fall in coastal areas. In the interior, the wind will blow from the west and northwest, registering very strong gusts of wind in the north of Castellon towards the end of the day. Similarly, strong gusts of wind could occur in the interior of the province of Valencia during the afternoon.

Sunday, April 2

Sunday will most likely be the day when the intensity of the wind is most noticeable. A yellow warning for very strong gusts of wind possibly reaching in excess of 80 km/h has been issued for Alicante and Castellon. It will be in place from midnight throughout the day.

The situation will worsen inland, north of Castellon, where the alert will be raised to orange between 6am and 7pm, for gusts of up to 100 km/h. Sea breezes will also blow from midday onwards.

In addition, cloudy or clear skies are expected, with intervals of low cloudiness in the morning in the northern third of the region. Temperatures will continue to fall inland and remain unchanged or with slight decreases in coastal areas.

Monday, April 3

Slightly cloudy or clear skies will dominate, with intervals of low morning clouds in the northern third. Minimum temperatures will drop in the southern half but will not register changes in the rest of the territory. The maximums will drop in Alicante and on the central coast while registering a slight rise in the rest of the Community.

The wind will blow from the west and northwest and very strong gusts of wind will be recorded in the morning in the north of the province of Castellon.

Tuesday, April 4

Skies will again be partly cloudy or clear, with intervals of low morning clouds, without ruling out the possibility of some mist in inland areas of the southern third. Temperatures will be unchanged or with slight decreases, with probable light frosts in inland areas in the northern part of the country. On the coast, there will be sea breezes from midday onwards.

For the rest of the Easter week, the forecast has not yet been 100 per cent confirmed, but it seems that no major changes are expected by the AEMET.

