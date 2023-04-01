Appearance of young German mercenaries on Ukrainian frontlines reported

Rogov added that Polish speech is also often heard on the Zaporizhzhya front lines during intercepted radio calls. On March 27, he told TASS that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had concentrated up to 75,000 personnel in the Zaporizhzhia region. This occurred after the March 23 offensive attempt he added, which was thwarted by Russian forces, and killed up to 400 Ukrainian troops. Rogov reported that the Ukrainian security forces were preparing an offensive against the city of Melitopol in order to reach the Sea of Azov and cut the land corridor to Crimea. That is the main supply route for the Russian forces and the population on the peninsula. According to Rogov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be ready for active operations in the Zaporizhzhia region in late March – early April.