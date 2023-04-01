Average price of electricity NOSEDIVES in Spain on Sunday, April 2

By Chris King • 01 April 2023 • 22:06
Image of electricity meter.
Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com
The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 53.69 per cent on Sunday, April 2, compared to today, Saturday 1. Specifically, it will stand at €15.74/MWh.
According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €15.74/MWh tomorrow.
Sunday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 3pm and 6pm, when energy will be FREE, standing at €0/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 10pm and 11pm, at €50/MWh.
Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the 35th consecutive day. It must be paid by
consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
