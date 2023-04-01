By John Ensor • 01 April 2023 • 7:59

Bee kills Brazilian cyclist in TRAGIC freak accident. Credit: irin-k/Shutterstock

WHILE out cycling, a champion Brazilian rower has tragically died in hospital on March 23 after swallowing a bee 21 days earlier.

The man Waldonilton de Andrade Reis, 43, was on a training run with a group of cyclists when a bee flew into his mouth which he then accidentally swallowed, writes The Scottish Sun.

The freak accident took place on Thursday March 2, near Ponta Negra, in Manaus, where he suffered a severe allergic reaction.

It is believed there had been a brief window where he could have been saved if medical assistance had been available. But, the location was too far away for emergency services to reach him in time.

Mr Reis spent 20 minutes desperately trying to breathe before medics finally arrived and rushed him to the Joventina Dias Emergency Service just over five miles away.

He was then referred to another hospital and admitted to intensive care but on March 23 doctors said he no longer had any vital signs.

The man’s sister, Rosilene Reis said, “There was no help, no health centre, no hospital close by. The most that was available was a fire Department base that didn’t have a doctor on duty.

“If there had been adequate care, a doctor, a fireman, or a health centre, someone could have resuscitated my brother.

“But how did he pass? More than three minutes, it took a while to be taken to Joventina, he couldn’t stand it. No person could stand it.”

The Reis family are now calling for medical services to be set up in the area should other emergencies occur.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.