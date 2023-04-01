By Chris King • 01 April 2023 • 18:39

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in marina in Reading, England

The discovery of a woman’s body in a marina in the town of Caversham in Reading, England has led to the arrest of a 61-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

As reported by Thames Valley Police, a 61-year-old man was arrested this afternoon, Saturday, April 1, after the discovery of a woman’s body floating in a marina in the town of Reading in England. The man was detained on suspicion of murder the force detailed.

⚠ BREAKING NEWS We've launched an investigation after the body of a woman was located in water at the Thames & Kennet Marina, Henley Road, Caversham. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. More here ➡ https://t.co/Q9JuClzWzb pic.twitter.com/mhOBVGOMci — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 1, 2023

The body was found in the water after police officers attended the location at around 10:30am local time at the Thames & Kennet Marina in the Berkshire town of Caversham. A suspect was arrested shortly after the body was recovered from the water and he remains in custody.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time”, explained Thames Valley Police’s Detective Inspector Richard Pickering in a tweet.

“There is currently a scene-watch in place at the location and will be in place for some time while our investigation continues. Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident”, the officer added.

He concluded: “If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene. “Similarly, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 709 (1 April)”.

“If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene. “Similarly, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 709 (1 April)." — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 1, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.