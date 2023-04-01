By Chris King • 01 April 2023 • 4:11

BREAKING: Mass casualty event declared after roof of Apollo Theatre collapses in Belvidere, Illinois

Reports of multiple casualties after part of the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed in the city of Belvidere, Illinois, while a concert was taking place.

There are reports of multiple casualties after a large section of the roof of the Apollo Theatre in the city of Belvidere, Illinois collapsed late on Friday, March 31. The band Morbid Angel was performing a concert at the time of the incident in Boone County at around 8pm local time.

The collapse is believed to have been caused by the heavy storms and high winds that occurred in the region while the music concert was taking place.

At least 20 ambulances are said to have been deployed to the location. Concertgoers are known to be trapped under the fallen debris of the roof, with emergency services personnel working hard to try and rescue them, as reported by BNO News Live.

WATCH: Roof collapses during Morbid Angel concert in Belvidere, Illinois. Reports of multiple victims pic.twitter.com/iDGF09NA4A — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 1, 2023

🚨BREAKING: The roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, IL collapsed from the storms/tornado during a concert. 20+ ambulances requested. Emergency Crews are trying to get through the structural collapse debris. BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to the… pic.twitter.com/mMgSbjjg45 — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) April 1, 2023

“My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight. I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities”, tweeted J. B. Pritzker, the Illinois governor.

My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight. I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 1, 2023

In a statement, Morbid Angel said: “Tonight’s show is cancelled due to a tornado that hit the venue. We are currently sheltering in place and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home”.

#BREAKING #URGENT 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 The roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois collapsed due to a massive tornado. Reports of at least 15 casualties, unknown how many fatalities if there are any. pic.twitter.com/p9EePagOBB — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) April 1, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

