Count your steps as experts say 8,000 bring significant health benefits

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2023 • 18:24
DAILY STEPS: 8,000 acceptable for those unable to reach 10,000
Photo credit: Pixabay/Dietcheese
Reaching the 8,000 target once or twice a week cut the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality by 15 per cent for 3,000 people participating in a 10-year US study.
Reaching 8,000 steps a day for between three and seven days a week slashed early death risk by 17 percent, doctors noted.
“Our findings suggest that 8,000 steps on as few as one to two days per week may be a feasible option for individuals striving to achieve some health benefits.”
