Count your steps as experts say 8,000 bring significant health benefits

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2023 • 18:24

DAILY STEPS: 8,000 acceptable for those unable to reach 10,000 Photo credit: Pixabay/Dietcheese

ANYONE struggling to walk 10,000 steps each day will be heartened to know that 8,000 still bring significant health benefits.

Reaching the 8,000 target once or twice a week cut the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality by 15 per cent for 3,000 people participating in a 10-year US study.

Reaching 8,000 steps a day for between three and seven days a week slashed early death risk by 17 percent, doctors noted.

“Our findings suggest that 8,000 steps on as few as one to two days per week may be a feasible option for individuals striving to achieve some health benefits.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram