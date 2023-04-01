Defence Ministry announces huge increase in production of precision-guided munitions for Russian troops

By Chris King • 01 April 2023 • 17:54

A huge increase in the production of precision-guided munitions for Russian troops was announced by Sergei Shoigu, the Defence Minister in Moscow.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, announced this Saturday, April 1, that the production of high-precision weapons for his military has increased manifold. This was stated during a meeting he held in Moscow at the headquarters of the joint group of Russian troops, to discuss the provision of ammunition.

He noted that: “the volumes of deliveries of the most demanded ammunition have been determined”, while adding that “the necessary measures are being taken to increase them”.

“This week, I checked the fulfilment of the state defence order by the enterprises of the military-industrial complex for the production of ammunition. Due to the expansion of production capacities and the increase in labour productivity, the number of products they produce to support the troops has increased many times over”, Shoigu explained.

The minister added: We are talking about both conventional and high-precision types of weapons. All this allows us to fulfil the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in accordance with the plan for conducting a special military operation”.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Shoigu “heard reports on the current situation and held a meeting with the command of the group and the deputy ministers of defence of the Russian Federation on issues of providing troops with ammunition”.

Shoigu stressed that: “the provision of groups of troops with weapons of destruction is currently under constant control in the government and in the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation”.

As specified by the Ministry, during the meeting, issues of further increasing the supply of ammunition to Russian groups were also discussed. These included improving the efficiency of the logistics system to provide the troops with everything they need, as reported by tass.ru.



During a separate event at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces, Sergei Shoigu presented Russian military personnel with Zolotaya Zvezda Medals and other state awards. He thanked them for their dedication, heroism and exemplary service in the area of the ‘special military operation’.

“I understand it is difficult. but you carry out your tasks and carry them out with honour and dignity. The country, our homeland, and our Supreme Commander-in-Chief has awarded you with these high awards. I am absolutely certain that you will continue to faithfully fulfil your duty to the Fatherland, to our vast country and to its people”, said Shoigu.

