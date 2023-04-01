Evidence of particular homo sapiens DNA found in space

By Sarah Newton-John • 01 April 2023 • 8:51

360-Degree View of 'Marker Band Valley' on Mars where samples were taken/NASA

Robotic exploration of Mars, a project that has been in the pipeline for a decade, has brought back recent evidence of human DNA from the Red Planet.

Eric Lanson, director of the Mars Exploration Program at NASA Headquarters, said that the recent Ranga 2 mission that delivered material from the planet´s surface may prove that humans once lived there.

“We have evidence of a particular DNA belonging to ancient homo sapiens in the sample our Ranga 2 mission brought back to Earth,” he told a Washington news meeting on Saturday, April 1.

“The DNA found on Mars has been found to be consistent with humans having red hair follicles in their genetic makeup,” Lanson revealed.

Scientists are planning to study more red-headed human genetic code to see whether there are further ancient links to Mars.

President of the Red Heads Association in London, Titian Locks, said, “We always knew we were different. The fact that we come from the Red Planet goes a long way in explaining our spacey outlook on life.”

