Flow (FLOW) and Solana (SOL) investors drawn to Collateral Network (COLT) Presale – Here’s Why

By EWN • 01 April 2023 • 9:31

With many looking for the next crypto project that could skyrocket in the upcoming bull run, analysts believe they have found the right one – Collateral Network (COLT)!

Collateral Network (COLT) is the world’s first decentralised challenger lender that could disrupt the entire lending industry. Despite being currently priced at $0.01, COLT has seen analyst predictions that it will rise by up to 35x over the coming months.

Today, we will compare this Stage 1 presale initiative with already established coins like Flow (FLOW) and Solana (SOL) and see how they fare.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a decentralised peer-to-peer lending platform that enables individuals to borrow loans against their physical assets, such as luxury cars, rare watches, and more.

Borrowers can unlock the cash from these physical assets by taking them to Collateral Network (COLT), where a fractionalised NFT is minted backed 1:1 by the borrower’s asset. Lenders on Collateral Network (COLT) can become their own banks and fund the loan by purchasing the NFT fractions, earning fixed weekly interest payments.

With this method, users will see a faster turnaround on their assets (within 24 hours) than with traditional means. Moreover, borrowing against your assets will be done discreetly without leaving a trace on your credit file.

Holding the project’s native token, COLT, will result in savings on borrowing/trading costs, staking, governance rights, access to exclusive VIP groups and more – a great reason to buy it, as COLT is currently worth only $0.01.

Many analysts predict that COLT will reach $0.35 by the time its presale ends – a 3,500% jump you do not want to miss out on.

Flow (FLOW)

Recently, the open beta of Raiders Rumble, a mobile game built on Flow (FLOW), has been made available on Google Play and the Apple App store. The Flow (FLOW) community met this news with open arms as the coin saw a price rally.

Flow (FLOW) is trading hands for $0.9813 with a market cap of $1B, a jump of 14.48% in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the 24-hour trading volume for Flow (FLOW) has also increased by 266%, as it sits at $66,020,943.

The technical analysis of Flow (FLOW) also shows a positive environment for Flow (FLOW) as both technical indicators and moving averages are displaying green. Analysts predict that Flow (FLOW) may reach $1.26 as they see a good future ahead

Solana (SOL)

The famous crypto analyst Jason Pizzino recently stated that Solana (SOL) showed “weakness” after failing to approach the August 2022 high of a little less than $50. According to the analyst’s chart, Solana (SOL) is most likely to support at about $12.50.

However, the Solana (SOL) coin value has not been affected as it has a value of $20.82, up 15% overnight. The trading volume for Solana (SOL) has gone down by 36% in that same period, sitting at $528,473,963.

The technical indicators for Solana (SOL) also show sell signals for the coin, with all Solana (SOL) moving averages in the red. Experts believe Solana (SOL) may reach $24.74 before heading south again.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido