Four dead, one seriously injured after car plunges into a ravine in Lugues municipality of Xove

After their vehicle plunged down a ravine in the Lugues municipality of Xove, four passengers died and one was injured.

Four people died this morning, Saturday, April 1, after their vehicle left the road and plunged down a ravine. The tragic accident occurred in the Lugues municipality of Xove. Another passenger was also seriously injured.

As reported by the Guardia Civil, the incident occurred at around 9:40am at Km 1,100 of the LUP-2604 road. A car with five occupants ran off the road and ended up plunging down a ravine.

🔴#AXEGAInforma dun accidente moi grave en #Xove, na #LUP2604 Catro persoas faleceron e unha ferida grave despois de saírse da vía e caer por un terraplén co vehículo no que viaxaban Interveñen: sanitarios, #BombeirosViveiro, #GESCervo, @guardiacivil de Tráfico e @copgalicia pic.twitter.com/MtkI2oCuJM — 112Galicia (@112Galicia) April 1, 2023

According to sources from the emergency services, the fatalities were two men and two women, all residents of the Lugo town of Ribadeo. One child was also in the vehicle they added.

The driver was the only one to survive the accident, although he is in serious condition. It was confirmed by the emergency services that once he was stabilised at the scene he was evacuated to the Lucus Augusti hospital in the provincial capital in an ambulance deployed by Sanitary Emergencies 061.

As confirmed by the Xove councillor, Demetrio Salgueiro, the vehicle left the road on a sharp curve and ended up falling from a height of between 3 and 4 metres, ending up inside a private estate, as reported by 20minutos.es.

