Grealish Shines for Manchester City

By Catherine Mcgeer • 01 April 2023 • 16:22

HEY JUDE reverberates around the Etihad Stadium, the Manchester City players form a pre-match huddle. The importance of this match clear to see. It was also a must-win for Liverpool to finish in the top four. The young Argentinian Julian Alvarez starts as Erling Haaland watches on injured. Liverpool left their ‘Captain Chaos’ on the bench and opted for Diogo Jota in the starting lineup. In the first half, both teams played high-tempo high-intensity football leaving even the spectators worn out at halftime. Salah scored first for Liverpool with an assist from Jota in the 17th minute and Alvarez got the equaliser ten minutes later with an assist from Jack Grealish.

At half-time the match is level but it was to be Manchester City’s day as they scored right after half-time a Kevin De Bruyne goal in the 46th minute catching Liverpool asleep. Liverpool suffering from a lack of self-confidence these days did not respond well to the goal and went on to concede another goal in the 53rd minute leaving it 3-1. From that point, Liverpool never looked like getting back into the match even when Jurgen Klopp made four changes bringing on Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nuñez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Kostas Tsmikas. It was Jack Grealish’s day, he was everywhere, attacking, defending, and generally making a nuisance of himself it was possibly his best performance for the sky blues.

Manchester City finished the match by four goals to one Jack Grealish getting a well-deserved goal. They are now five points behind league leaders Arsenal with the two still to meet on April 26. And for Liverpool, who play again on Tuesday against Chelsea away from home yet again, have they got it in them to finish in the top four?