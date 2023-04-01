Gunman also wielding a knife fires weapon inside Bradford Police station in West Yorkshire, England

By Chris King • 01 April 2023 • 21:03

Image of Trafalgar House Police Station in Bradford, West Yorkshire. Credit: Google maps - I media

A man entered Trafalgar House Police Station in the city of Bradford in West Yorkshire brandishing a knife and carrying a handgun which he reportedly fired during the incident.

Armed police officers in the city of Bradford in England, arrested a 29-year-old man this afternoon, Saturday, April 1, after he discharged a gun inside a police station. Specifically, the incident occurred inside Trafalgar House Police Station when the man entered the building carrying a handgun and brandishing a knife, according to The Sun.

As he approached the helpdesk, staff and members of the public ran to hide in safety. A unit of armed police officers was alerted and immediately deployed to the West Yorkshire constabulary. The man was quickly overpowered and arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and firearms offences. He was subsequently held in police custody.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident and our helpdesk staff are receiving welfare support”, said Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell in a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police.

He continued: “We know members of the public were in the vicinity of the helpdesk at the time and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information. Armed officers attended within a very short time frame, which allowed us to quickly and safely resolve the incident”.

The detainee’s weapon was found to be a gas-powered ball-bearing gun which was reportedly discharged during the course of the event. No explanation has been given yet with regard to what motivated the man to commit such an incident.

